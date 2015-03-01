OSLO, March 1 Norway's gas production capacity will be cut by 35.6 million cubic meters (mcm) on Sunday due to several outages, including at the country's biggest offshore field Troll, operators said.

Output from the Troll field is to be cut by 22.9 mcm, and from nearby Kvitebjoern field by 6.9 mcm/day, gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

The two outages started on Saturday and come in addition to an ongoing reduction of 4.9 mcm/day at the Sleipner field.

Real time pipeline gas flows from Western Europe's top supplier were running at a rate of 298 mcm/day by 1030 GMT, down from 337 mcm delivered on Friday, according to data from Gassco. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)