OSLO, March 1 Norway's gas production capacity
will be cut by 35.6 million cubic meters (mcm) on Sunday due to
several outages, including at the country's biggest offshore
field Troll, operators said.
Output from the Troll field is to be cut by 22.9 mcm, and
from nearby Kvitebjoern field by 6.9 mcm/day, gas system
operator Gassco said on its website.
The two outages started on Saturday and come in addition to
an ongoing reduction of 4.9 mcm/day at the Sleipner field.
Real time pipeline gas flows from Western Europe's top
supplier were running at a rate of 298 mcm/day by 1030 GMT, down
from 337 mcm delivered on Friday, according to data from Gassco.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)