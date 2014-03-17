METALS-Peru strike helps push copper higher

* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday * Zinc jumps 1.6 pct (Updates throughout, changes MANILA dateline) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 Copper rose 1 percent on Monday, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite strike on Fr