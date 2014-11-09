Union at Chile's Escondida slams new offer from management
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."
OSLO Nov 9 BP's Skarv field offshore Norway will start gas production on Monday after an unscheduled outage, but flows will remain reduced longer than previously seen, Norwegian gas system operator Gassco said on Sunday.
The outage, which started Nov. 2, is now expected to last 404 hours instead of the previously anticipated 180 hours, Gassco said in a market message.
Although Gassco did not provide an end date, Reuters calculations show the outage is now expected to end on Nov. 19.
The outage was initially expected to end on Nov, 4 but has been extended several times. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.