OSLO Nov 9 BP's Skarv field offshore Norway will start gas production on Monday after an unscheduled outage, but flows will remain reduced longer than previously seen, Norwegian gas system operator Gassco said on Sunday.

The outage, which started Nov. 2, is now expected to last 404 hours instead of the previously anticipated 180 hours, Gassco said in a market message.

Although Gassco did not provide an end date, Reuters calculations show the outage is now expected to end on Nov. 19.

The outage was initially expected to end on Nov, 4 but has been extended several times. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)