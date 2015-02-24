UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian gas output fell by 14.4 million cubic meters (mcm) on Tuesday due to separate outages at the Oseberg and Heimdal fields, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message.
Output at Oseberg was down 8.2 mcm while output at Heimdal was down 6.2 mcm, Gassco said. Both outages are expected to last 4 to 12 hours, although the duration was uncertain, Gassco said.
The outages come on top of a 4.5 mcm/day outage at Sleipner. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.