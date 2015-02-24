OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian gas output fell by 14.4 million cubic meters (mcm) on Tuesday due to separate outages at the Oseberg and Heimdal fields, gas system operator Gassco said in a market message.

Output at Oseberg was down 8.2 mcm while output at Heimdal was down 6.2 mcm, Gassco said. Both outages are expected to last 4 to 12 hours, although the duration was uncertain, Gassco said.

The outages come on top of a 4.5 mcm/day outage at Sleipner. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)