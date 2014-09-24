* Maintenance finished at Norway's biggest gas field

* Norwegian exports seen at 308 mcm/d vs 298 mcm/d last winter

OSLO, Sept 24 Norwegian gas exports are expected to increase slightly this winter thanks to new gas fields and the end of maintenance at the country's biggest field, Troll, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said in their winter outlook on Wednesday.

The Nordic country is Europe's second-biggest gas supplier behind Russia, but its importance has grown since the Ukraine crisis has increased the risk of disruption to Russian gas flows via Ukraine.

Deliveries from Norway are expected to rise from Oct. 1 as contracts are adjusted at the start of a new gas year.

"Our assessment of total Norwegian exports, excluding gas from the Snoehvit field, is for 308 million cubic metres (mcm) per day over the winter, up from 298 mcm/d last winter," said Oliver Sanderson, a senior gas market analyst at Point Carbon.

Pipeline flows to continental Europe are expected to remain steady at 211 mcm/day, supported by long-term contracts with take-or-pay clauses, leaving 98 mcm/day for the British market, he added.

Gas from the Arctic Snoehvit field is liquefied and exported by tankers.

BP's Skarv field, which began operating in 2013, is expected to ramp up production to its capacity of 19 mcm/day in the coming months, with the latest data showing its output at 12 mcm/day in June.

Norway's Statoil, meanwhile, plans to start its Valemon field at the end of this year. The company has said it expects Valemon's output to peak at 8.2 mcm/day.

TROLL OUTPUT

Maintenance at Troll, which has had production curtailed since January last year because of compressor problems, ends on Thursday.

Point Carbon said production could return to full capacity of 120 mcm/d from the beginning of October but that it might not ramp up output immediately.

"A significant discount between October contracts and the remainder of the winter across all hubs supports (a forecast) for low production from Troll in October," Point Carbon said.

High storage levels in Europe should also reduce demand for Norwegian gas at the start of winter, meaning that Statoil could be inclined to hold back Troll production.

Point Carbon expects Troll's October output to be about 75 mcm/d, compared with 109 mcm/d last October. Production is then forecast to reach 98 mcm/day in November, peaking at 110 mcm/day in January.

That would result in flows via the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main subsea gas import route, peaking at 68 mcm/day in January and February.

Flows through the Vesterled pipeline, which has been barely running in September, are expected to peak at 21 mcm/day in January, rising because of higher output from the Oseberg field.

Flows through the FLAGS pipeline to St Fergus are expected to remain steady, fluctuating around 24 mcm/d throughout winter. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by David Goodman)