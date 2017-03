OSLO Nov 28 Norway's Statoil gas output will be reduced by 13 million cubic metres per day on Thursday, the energy firm said on its website.

The announcement comes after news of an outage at Royal Dutch Shell's Ormen Lange gas plant that would cut Norwegian gas exports by 35 mcm per day.

Statoil has a 28.92-percent stake in the field and sells gas on behalf of Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro, which has a 36.48 perecnt stake in Ormen Lange.