OSLO, April 10 A gas and condensate discovery by Germany's Wintershall in the Norwegian Sea is smaller than earlier thought and it is actually two different discoveries, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.

The find, earlier thought to contain between 3 and 20 million cubic meters of oil equivalents has now been classified as two separate finds, one with 1 to 4 million cubic meters of oil equivalents and the other with 1 to 6 million cubic meters of oil equivalents, the NPD added.

Wintershall, a unit of BASF holds 35 percent of the license, Faroe Petroleum and Centrica each hold 20 percent, Moeco Oil and Gas has 15 percent and Spike Exploration has 10 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)