OSLO, April 10 A gas and condensate discovery by
Germany's Wintershall in the Norwegian Sea is smaller than
earlier thought and it is actually two different discoveries,
the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday.
The find, earlier thought to contain between 3 and 20
million cubic meters of oil equivalents has now been classified
as two separate finds, one with 1 to 4 million cubic meters of
oil equivalents and the other with 1 to 6 million cubic meters
of oil equivalents, the NPD added.
Wintershall, a unit of BASF holds 35 percent of
the license, Faroe Petroleum and Centrica each
hold 20 percent, Moeco Oil and Gas has 15 percent and Spike
Exploration has 10 percent.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)