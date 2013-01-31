OSLO Jan 31 Wintershall, owned by Germany's
BASF, has discovered gas and condensate about four
kilometres northeast of the Tyrihans field in the Norwegian Sea,
the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.
Preliminary estimates show the find to hold between 3 and 20
million cubic metres, or 18 and 126 million barrels of
recoverable oil equivalents.
"The licensees will consider the discovery together with
nearby discoveries," the NPD said.
The exploration well was the first to be drilled in
production licence 475, in which operator Wintershall has 50
percent, Faroe Petroleum 30 percent and Centrica
20 percent.