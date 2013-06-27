OSLO, June 27 Norway will reduce natural gas transport tariffs for new gas contracts but is making several changes to its original proposal, the oil and energy ministry said on Thursday.

One change is that the reduced tariff will apply from 2016 instead of this year.

Another is that transport tariffs will not be lowered for two tariff areas, where gas from the Kvitebjoern and Norne fields is taken out.

The ministry's announcement comes after an outcry from investors in the country's gas pipeline system.

In January the government said it would lower the tariffs to encourage higher production in mature fields and exploration in the frontier areas of the Arctic.

Since then, at least three of the partners in the system - called Gassled - have protested against the proposal as it greatly cuts their profits.

These partners represent several international investment funds, such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Canadian Pension Fund, German insurer Allianz, Swiss bank UBS and France's Caisse des Depots. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)