FRANKFURT Dec 4 Norway and Germany plan to
spend between 1.5-2 billion euros ($2-$2.6 billion) on a subsea
cable that marks the first power link between the two countries.
The framework agreement between Norwegian transmission
system operator Statnett, German system operator TenneT
and German state-controlled bank KfW follows
a plan announced in June for power cables from Norway to Britain
and Germany.
"The North Sea cable will improve national energy security
in cold and dry winters and help stabilise energy prices over
the course of the year," Stattnet Chief Executive Auke Lont said
in a statement.
A final investment decision will be taken in 2014, with the
aim of bringing the cable into operation at the end of 2018, the
companies said in a statement on Tuesday.
The project will take the form of a 50:50 joint venture
between Norway and Germany.
The cable will transport surplus wind and solar power from
Germany to Norway. When there is little wind and sunshine, the
cable will bring power generated from hydroelectric sources from
Norway to Germany.
($1 = 0.7650 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Alison Birrane)