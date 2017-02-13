OSLO Feb 13 The Norwegian government will announce on Monday further military cooperation with Germany, it said in a statement.

Norway's prime minister and defence minister will present the plan at 1200 GMT, which will hold significant potential for Norwegian defence contractors, it added.

On Feb. 3 the two countries announced a joint cooperation regarding the ordering and construction of new submarines, which are expected to be built by Thyssenkrupp. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)