OSLO Feb 13 The Norwegian government will
announce on Monday further military cooperation with Germany, it
said in a statement.
Norway's prime minister and defence minister will present
the plan at 1200 GMT, which will hold significant potential for
Norwegian defence contractors, it added.
On Feb. 3 the two countries announced a joint cooperation
regarding the ordering and construction of new submarines, which
are expected to be built by Thyssenkrupp.
