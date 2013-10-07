* Agree on tax cuts, immigration limits
* Promises big infrastructure fund
* Aims to diversify away from oil
By Joachim Dagenborg
SUNDVOLLEN, Norway, Oct 7 Norway's centre-right
parties agreed on the terms of their coalition government on
Monday, promising to lower taxes, reduce the economy's reliance
on the vast oil sector, invest heavily in infrastructure and
curtail immigration.
The Conservatives, led by prime minister-designate Erna
Solberg, and their smaller ally, the populist Progress party,
cleared one of the last major hurdles with the deal, paving the
way for the two to take power on Oct. 18 after winning elections
last month.
"There are areas where we disagree but fewer than many would
have believed," Solberg, 52, told a news conference. "Even
though Norway is a fantastic country, some people fall through
the safety net. ... we will try to plug the holes."
Solberg's government will rule in a minority after failing
to win over several small centrist parties. But minority
governments are common in Nordic countries and the Conservatives
have enlisted the formal outside backing of the Liberals and the
Christian Democrats to ensure stability.
The deal, which did not divide up cabinet posts, also puts
the anti-immigration and anti-tax Progress Party in government
for the first time in its 40 years - a big shift for a party
that has spent years softening its image and was until now
considered too radical for government.
The new coalition is to maintain restraint in spending oil
money, upholding the current spending cap, but officials said
there was some leeway under the rule and it would lower taxes
for the average wage earner, gradually wind down the wealth tax
and abolish the inheritance tax.
Keeping to promises of increased infrastructure investments,
the coalition parties also agreed to set up an extra-budgetary
fund for projects like road and rail building to the tune of 100
billion crowns ($16.75 billion) over the next five years.
In oil policy, the government promised to keep offering new
areas for exploration to energy firms, a major demand from the
sector, but will keep several environmentally sensitive Arctic
regions closed to exploration.
Coalition parties also promised to strengthen Petoro, the
state holding firm that owns minority stakes in most oil
licences, by providing it more cash, and said they would
prioritise enhanced recovery as Norwegian fields mature.
In immigration, the parties agreed to tighten asylum rules,
limit the appeals process and make it easier to deport asylum
seekers.
Although both parties said they would consider breaking up
Norway's $790 billion oil fund, the world's biggest sovereign
wealth fund, their platform stopped short of such a move and
instead promised a review.