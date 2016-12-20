OSLO Dec 20 Norway's Conservative Prime
Minister Erna Solberg will reshuffle her cabinet on Tuesday,
replacing at least three ministers nine months before the next
general election, public broadcaster NRK reported, quoting
unnamed sources.
The minority government of the Conservatives and the
anti-immigration Progress Party, which rules with the backing of
two small centrist parties in parliament, has lagged the
centre-left opposition in recent opinion polls.
EU Affairs Minister Elisabeth Aspaker of the Conservative
Party will step down, NRK said, while adding it was not clear
who would take up the post.
NRK and other news organisations on Sunday reported that Oil
and Energy Minister Tord Lien would leave in favour of Terje
Soeviknes, a popular small-town mayor, while Justice Minister
Anders Anundsen would be replaced by Per-Willy Amundsen, a
junior minister.
Norway is western Europe's top producer of oil and natural
gas, and the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy manages the
government's majority stake in Statoil.
Solberg's office declined to comment.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Stine Jacobsen)