OSLO Nov 22 The Norwegian government will cut its forecast for the Nordic country's economic growth in 2012, its prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The government will cut the 2012 growth forecast for the Norwegian economy," Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg told reporters.

Stoltenberg added the new forecast would be presented in a forthcoming revised budget.

In its draft budget for 2012 presented in October, the government forecasted a mainland growth of 3.1 percent in 2012, up from a forecasted 2.8 percent growth in 2011. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Victoria Klesty)