OSLO, March 7 Norway's ruling Labour party is
chewing away at the opposition's opinion poll lead before
elections on Sept. 9, meaning the winning bloc could struggle to
form a majority coalition and would rely on smaller parties.
Support for Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg's party rose 2
percentage points to 29 percent while support for the
Conservative Party led by Erna Solberg fell 4 percent to 32
percent, a poll in daily Dagsavisen showed on Thursday.
Support for the Conservatives rose as high as 40 percent
earlier this year, according to some polls, but controversial
policy initiatives, like a proposal to reduce the wealth tax on
the wealthiest Norwegians, dented support.
The Conservatives along with their perceived ally, the
populist Progress Party, are still expected to win 88 seats,
three more than needed for a majority, but any further decline
for the centre-right could throw the election open.
A Conservative-led government could support selling down
stakes in state-owned companies such as Statoil or
Telenor. But the inclusion of smaller parties, like the
Liberals or the Christian Democrats, would make it more
difficult to push through major policy changes.
The centre-right parties also said they would lower taxes
and ease the regulatory burden for companies.
Stoltenberg, in office since 2005, has presided over a rare
economic success story thanks to Norway's immense oil wealth.
But discontent has increased over a lack of improvement in
health, education, and social services, as well as over a number
of high-profile sex scandals.
