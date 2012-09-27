* Norway plans to invest 50-70 bln crowns in power grid
* Power needed to develop oil and gas fields in the north
OSLO, Sept 27 Norway needs to significantly
boost spending in its power grid which is already straining
under the demands of its burgeoning petroleum industry, the
Nordic country's transmission system operator Statnett said.
The operator's ten-year investment plan, originally
estimated at up to 50 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.7 billion),
includes the building of a high-voltage power line up to the
north to bring power to develop new oil and gas fields in the
Barents Sea.
But an increase in the scope of projects and their costs has
led Statnett to raise its total investment estimate to between
50-70 billion crowns, it said on Thursday.
"Some projects were re-designed to include more expensive
elements," Gunnar Loevaas, Statnett's executive vice-president
for strategy, told Reuters.
Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia and the world's eighth biggest oil exporter.
The cost for building a new 500 kilometres 420-kilowatt line
to Hammerfest, the northernmost city with a nearby natural gas
liquefication (LNG) plant, was revised up to 8-12 billion crowns
from 6-9 billion, officials said.
"We need to do that because northern Norway has a very weak
power grid, but we are also doing this to deliver the power to
the petroleum industry," Loevaas said.
Statnett estimates that power demand in the country's north
would rise between 100 MW to 500 MW as a result of new petroleum
projects, including a planned expansion of Statoil's
Snoehvit LNG plant near Hammerfest.
ENI's Goliat field in the Barents Sea, which
expects to start production in 2014, plans to get 50 percent of
its power via cable from the shore, Loevas added.
The investment includes both strengthening the domestic grid
to facilitate renewable power production and building
interconnections to boost export capacities.
Norway confirmed plans in June to lay the world's longest
subsea power cable to Britain by 2020 and a link to Germany by
2018.
"Today we are more optimistic and more eager to realise in
the timeframe we have presented, and the agreements we have
reached with our partners in Britain and Germany are the reasons
for this optimism," Loevaas said.
($1=5.7768 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mike Nesbit)