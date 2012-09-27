* Norway plans to invest 50-70 bln crowns in power grid

* Power needed to develop oil and gas fields in the north

OSLO, Sept 27 Norway needs to significantly boost spending in its power grid which is already straining under the demands of its burgeoning petroleum industry, the Nordic country's transmission system operator Statnett said.

The operator's ten-year investment plan, originally estimated at up to 50 billion Norwegian crowns ($8.7 billion), includes the building of a high-voltage power line up to the north to bring power to develop new oil and gas fields in the Barents Sea.

But an increase in the scope of projects and their costs has led Statnett to raise its total investment estimate to between 50-70 billion crowns, it said on Thursday.

"Some projects were re-designed to include more expensive elements," Gunnar Loevaas, Statnett's executive vice-president for strategy, told Reuters.

Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia and the world's eighth biggest oil exporter.

The cost for building a new 500 kilometres 420-kilowatt line to Hammerfest, the northernmost city with a nearby natural gas liquefication (LNG) plant, was revised up to 8-12 billion crowns from 6-9 billion, officials said.

"We need to do that because northern Norway has a very weak power grid, but we are also doing this to deliver the power to the petroleum industry," Loevaas said.

Statnett estimates that power demand in the country's north would rise between 100 MW to 500 MW as a result of new petroleum projects, including a planned expansion of Statoil's Snoehvit LNG plant near Hammerfest.

ENI's Goliat field in the Barents Sea, which expects to start production in 2014, plans to get 50 percent of its power via cable from the shore, Loevas added.

The investment includes both strengthening the domestic grid to facilitate renewable power production and building interconnections to boost export capacities.

Norway confirmed plans in June to lay the world's longest subsea power cable to Britain by 2020 and a link to Germany by 2018.

"Today we are more optimistic and more eager to realise in the timeframe we have presented, and the agreements we have reached with our partners in Britain and Germany are the reasons for this optimism," Loevaas said. ($1=5.7768 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mike Nesbit)