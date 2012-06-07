* Lifts 2012 mainland growth to 3.2 pct from 2.7 pct

* April output surprises on the upside

* C.bank seen on hold on June 20, but pressure for rate hikes growing

OSLO, June 7 Norway's statistics agency raised its economic growth forecasts on Thursday and predicted faster gains in wages and house prices, putting pressure on the central bank to start hiking interest rates sooner than it currently plans.

Gross domestic product for the non-oil related economy may grow 3.2 percent in 2012, the agency said in a quarterly review, compared with the 2.7 percent it projected in February.

Adding to the case for rate hikes, data showed seasonally adjusted manufacturing output grew by 1.1 percent in April from March, much faster than the 0.3 percent rise seen in a poll of analysts.

"Statistics Norway once again paints a very optimistic picture of the Norwegian economy," said Knut Magnussen at DNB Market. "It's not obvious that Norges Bank will wait a full year before interest rates are raised. We believe the interest rate can be hiked in the fall."

The bank has said it plans to hold rates steady at least until next March, but some economists believe strong data, particularly faster-than-expected growth, could force it to hike sooner to cool the economy.

Norges Bank meets to set interest rates on June 20, with most analysts expecting no change as the bank seeks to insulate one of Europe's healthiest economies from the turmoil in the euro zone.

Norway's economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter with non-oil gross domestic product rising by 1.1 percent, ahead of expectations for 0.9 percent and ahead of an upwardly revised 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

High growth in real wages and employment are set to increase households' real income in 2012, while the money market interest rate is now seen lower than in February, adding fuel to Norway's already hot housing market.

Wages for much of the work force have risen in the wake of recent public sector wage negotiations, which led to the first government workers' strike in decades, and unemployment for the years ahead is now seen lower than it was in February.

Handelsbanken senior economist Kari Due-Andresen said the stronger-than-expected industrial production was a positive surprise after declining output in March.

"Statistics Norway now says that many large companies were in between big contracts. This (industrial production) is ... better than feared in the market," she said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hugh Lawson)