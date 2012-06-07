* Lifts 2012 mainland growth to 3.2 pct from 2.7 pct
* April output surprises on the upside
* C.bank seen on hold on June 20, but pressure for rate
hikes growing
OSLO, June 7 Norway's statistics agency raised
its economic growth forecasts on Thursday and predicted faster
gains in wages and house prices, putting pressure on the central
bank to start hiking interest rates sooner than it currently
plans.
Gross domestic product for the non-oil related economy may
grow 3.2 percent in 2012, the agency said in a quarterly review,
compared with the 2.7 percent it projected in February.
Adding to the case for rate hikes, data showed seasonally
adjusted manufacturing output grew by 1.1 percent in April from
March, much faster than the 0.3 percent rise seen in a poll of
analysts.
"Statistics Norway once again paints a very optimistic
picture of the Norwegian economy," said Knut Magnussen at DNB
Market. "It's not obvious that Norges Bank will wait a full year
before interest rates are raised. We believe the interest rate
can be hiked in the fall."
The bank has said it plans to hold rates steady at least
until next March, but some economists believe strong data,
particularly faster-than-expected growth, could force it to hike
sooner to cool the economy.
Norges Bank meets to set interest rates on June 20, with
most analysts expecting no change as the bank seeks to insulate
one of Europe's healthiest economies from the turmoil in the
euro zone.
Norway's economy expanded faster than expected in the first
quarter with non-oil gross domestic product rising by 1.1
percent, ahead of expectations for 0.9 percent and ahead of an
upwardly revised 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter.
High growth in real wages and employment are set to increase
households' real income in 2012, while the money market interest
rate is now seen lower than in February, adding fuel to Norway's
already hot housing market.
Wages for much of the work force have risen in the wake of
recent public sector wage negotiations, which led to the first
government workers' strike in decades, and unemployment for the
years ahead is now seen lower than it was in February.
Handelsbanken senior economist Kari Due-Andresen said the
stronger-than-expected industrial production was a positive
surprise after declining output in March.
"Statistics Norway now says that many large companies were
in between big contracts. This (industrial production) is ...
better than feared in the market," she said.
(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by Hugh Lawson)