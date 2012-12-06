* Stats agency hikes GDP growth forecast to 2.8 pct from 2.2
pct
* Says oil sector investments to hit record high in 2013
* Agency cuts non-oil growth view to 2.9 pct from 3.1 pct
By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Dec 6 Norway's economy will grow 2.8
percent next year as record high oil and gas investments keep it
insulated from the euro zone's struggles, Statistics Norway said
on Thursday, raising its growth forecast.
The economy will grow briskly for years and the red hot
property market - the biggest risk in an otherwise model economy
- will cool gradually, the agency said in a quarterly
projection.
Three months ago the agency projected economic growth of 2.2
percent in 2013.
Investments in oil and gas, which make up a fifth of the
economy, will rise to 207.8 billion crowns ($37 billion) next
year from 180.6 billion in 2012 as energy firms develop a string
of recent discoveries and drive their existing assets hard to
take advantage of high oil prices.
"Oil investment data indicate a big rise for next year and
that will provide an important impetus for overall growth,"
Steinar Juel, chief economist at Nordea said. "The forecasts are
quite strong, maybe even a bit too strong."
Indeed, the oil sector and the service companies that keep
it going, are running near capacity, raising the risk of
slippage, others noted.
"There are (increasing) capacity constraints especially
within drilling, which is crucial for exploration activities,
and for production wells coming on-stream timely during a field
development and start-up," SEB said in a note.
"As such, planned investments for 2013 might be pushed into
2014 which will keep investments levels at historic high
levels," it added.
The boom has lifted nominal per capita GDP above $100,000
for the first time this year and kept unemployment at about 3
percent even as the euro zone is struggling with a recession.
HOUSING COOLDOWN
Excluding the oil and gas sector, Statistics Norway cut its
2013 growth forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent as other
exporters feel the chill from Europe's weakness.
The agency also predicted slowing housing price growth, a
welcome sign for the central bank, as construction sector picks
up its pace to meet rising demand from rapid immigration.
"The growth in property prices will come down to just over 1
percent as we head towards 2020," SSB researcher Torbjoern Eika
told a news conference. "This is not a bubble ... it's a soft
landing."
"It would take a powerful shock for property prices to fall
significantly," Eika added.
For the next two years though, the agency sees housing
prices rising by more than 6 percent a year, faster than
incomes, pushing already high household debt levels even higher.
Norwegian households are among the most indebted in Europe
with a debt to income ratio of 200 percent. Several major
agencies, like the IMF and the OECD, have warned that Norway may
be experiencing a housing bubble.
The central bank would be keen to raise rates to push
borrowing costs higher and cool the real estate market, but any
increase risks firming an already strong crown currency and
hurting exporters.
But even as households pile on debt, the savings rate is
seen rising to around 9 percent in both 2013 and 2014,
indicating that households are building a financial buffer.
($1 = 5.6240 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)