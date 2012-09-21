BERGEN, Norway, Sept 21 Norway's economy is developing broadly in line with the central bank's expectation back in June, Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen told a business forum on Friday.

The economy grew by an annual 5 percent in the second quarter, the fastest rate in Europe and well ahead of the market's expectation, raising concern the bank would have to hike rates to cool growth.

