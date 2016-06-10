OSLO, June 10 A CHC-operated Sikorsky S-92
helicopter with 16 people onboard was forced to make an
unscheduled landing on an oil platform off Norway on Friday, a
rescue official said.
The incident comes just over a month after an Airbus
H225 Super Puma helicopter operated by the same company
crashed, killing all 13 people on board as the main rotor blades
separated from the aircraft.
Norway's Civil Aviation Authority banned the use of the H225
in Norway after preliminary findings of an investigation showed
a possible safety issue with the model's gearbox.
The Sikorsky S-92 took off from the Maersk Gallant drilling
rig operated by France's Total at around 0720 GMT on
Friday and had to land on the Ula platform 43 kilometres away at
0752 GMT after a cockpit indicator showed low oil pressure in
its gearbox.
A spokesman at the rescue coordination centre for southern
Norway said it was "a precautionary landing", with pilots
notifying the centre about the need to land at 0744 GMT.
"They have never sent a mayday signal, but you can't fly
with low oil pressure. You have to land as soon as possible, and
if there is no platform or deck around, you have to land on the
sea," the spokesman said.
Leif Harald Halvorsen, a spokesman for Total, said Ula was
the nearest installation on which the helicopter could land.
"All passengers and the crew are well and taken care of on
the Ula platform," he added.
CHC Helicopter said in an emailed statement the pilots had
requested a priority landing, following standard procedure after
the cockpit light illuminated during the flight.
"The aircraft made an uneventful landing and will now be
thoroughly inspected by our engineers before returning to
service," it said.
A spokeswoman for CHC in Norway said the company was sending
its technicians to the BP-operated Ula platform, but it
would take time for them to arrive as no other helicopters could
land on the platform and they would have to travel by sea.
"We don't know yet what was the reason of the alarm," she
said.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Mark Potter)