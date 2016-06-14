* Two issuers reopen dormant Norwegian high-yield market
* Investor interest after oil price recovery, restructurings
* Analysts expect non-oil related firms to lead borrowing
By Henrik Stolen
OSLO, June 14 A reawakening of Norwegian
high-yield corporate bonds has raised hopes of an eventual
resurgence for the multi-billion dollar market, which has dried
up as the oil industry grapples with lower prices.
Although defaults by supply ship and drilling rig operators
in the oil-rich country are set to hit some investors, there are
signs others are again willing to buy bonds offering higher
returns for more risk.
This interest is due to a rise in oil prices, with Brent
crude at just under $50 from a January low of $27, and
the fact that Norwegian companies are restructuring debt.
Two companies have so far tested the waters, with chemical
tanker firm Stolt-Nielsen last week adding to existing
bonds, while shipping firm Color Group refinanced 500 million
Norwegian crowns ($59.89 million) after spotting investor
interest in the market.
"It obviously helps (higher oil prices) and that you see
restructuring processes...both are positive for investors,"
Color's chief financial officer, Bjoern Paulsen, told Reuters,
adding that most of the demand was from existing bondholders.
"It's about 60 percent Norwegian investors and 40 percent
foreign investors," he said.
Norwegian oil service firms led a dramatic growth in
high-yield bond issuance in Norway. Outstanding issuance stood
at 218 billion crowns ($26.6 billion) at the end of 2015, up
from just 15 billion in 2003, data from DNB Markets and
financial data service Stamdata showed.
And while oil service firms made up about 40 percent of the
total, they are not expected to start issuing again soon,
despite their need for cash, as they need to restructure first,
credit analysts said.
They expect non-oil firms to raise money, with many
brokerages sitting on potential deals in anticipation of being
able to offer acceptable prices for issuers at the same time as
sufficient returns for investors.
"That window is now open," Haseeb Syed, head of credit
research at Danske Bank in Norway, said.
He expects new issues could be around 500 million crowns
($61 million) each or larger, with enough demand for two to
three billion crowns to be issued before the summer holidays.
"The volume capacity is somewhat reduced, but I won't be
surprised if we see more volumes once we got started," said
Magnus Vie Sundal, credit strategist at DNB Markets, adding that
flows into credit funds had increased in recent months.
($1 = 8.3480 Norwegian crowns)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)