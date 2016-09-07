OSLO, Sept 7 (Reuters) -

** The price of Norwegian homes will probably continue to rise strongly in 2017, the head of DNB's real estate broker unit, the country's largest, predicted on Wednesday

** Terje Halvorsen added that he expected prices to grow somewhat less next year than the rapid pace seen in 2016

** In regions affected by the downturn in oil prices, the market is now recovering, he said

** A strong Norwegian economy and more optimistic consumers, combined with record-low interest rates and rising inflation, are key factors driving housing prices

** A quarterly DNB Eiendom survey presented on Wednesday showed a record high level of people planning to buy a house in Oslo, where price growth is the strongest

** Halvorsen said a growing number of people are buying homes to rent out

** Sees no reason for a correction in prices in the short term, even though regulators may tighten mortgage rules in a bid to cool down the housing market

** Says DNB's banking division, the largest provider of mortgages in Norway, has practically no lending losses in its 650 billion Norwegian crowns ($79.54 billion) portfolio

** The Financial Supervisory Authority will give an assessment of the current mortgage regulations on Thursday

** Joern Are Skjelvan, head of new home sales at DNB Eiendom, said sales were at record high levels and that so far this year DNB has sold 720 new homes in Oslo, 48 percent more than at the same time last year ($1 = 8.1722 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)