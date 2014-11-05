OSLO Nov 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.9 percent in October compared to September after a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 5.3 percent in October after a 3.6 percent rise in September, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices were flat in October from September. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Terje Solsvik)