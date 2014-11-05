Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
OSLO Nov 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.9 percent in October compared to September after a 0.7 percent rise in the previous month, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 5.3 percent in October after a 3.6 percent rise in September, Real Estate Norway said.
Unadjusted prices were flat in October from September. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; Editing by Terje Solsvik)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.