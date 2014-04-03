OSLO, April 3 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.7 percent in March compared to February, a real estate industry association said on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 0.3 percent in March, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.4 percent in March from February. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)