OSLO, April 8 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.1 percent in March from the previous month after a 0.5 percent increase in February, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.9 percent in March, down from an 8.7 percent increase a month earlier, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.7 percent in March from February. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)