OSLO, June 3 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices were unchanged in May compared to the previous month after a 0.5 percent increase in April, a real estate industry association said on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.5 percent in May, down from 7.9 percent in April, Real Estate Norway said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 0.3 percent in May from April. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)