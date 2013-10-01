OSLO Oct 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell 0.9 percent in September compared to August, a real estate industry association said on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 2.6 percent in September, slowing from 3.9 percent in August, the association of real estate agency firms (EFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 1.4 percent in September from August. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)