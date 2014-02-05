(Adds quotes, details)
OSLO Feb 5 Norwegian housing prices fell less
than expected in January, suggesting the worst of the market's
decline is over after a correction last year, a real estate
association said on Wednesday.
House prices fell by an annual 1.0 percent in January and
eased by 0.1 percent from the previous month, according to
seasonally adjusted figures, the association of real estate
agency firms (EFF) said.
"Activity was high all over the country. Brokers describe
this as a mood change," EFF Chief Executive Christian Dreyer
said. "January was better than we had expected after the weak
end to 2013.
"Norwegian existing home sales have never before been as
high as this in January, so activity is good. It's a strong
signal," Dreyer added.
Unadjusted prices rose by 2.4 percent during the first month
of the year.
House prices fell by about 5 percent between May and
December and some analysts predict they could eventually decline
by 10 to 15 percent.
The IMF argued last year that the market was as much as 40
percent overvalued, leaving the economy vulnerable as household
debt is at 200 percent of disposable income, one of the highest
rates in Europe.
The EFF earlier predicted that house prices could fall 1 to
3 percent on average this year.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)