BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
OSLO, March 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 4 percent year-on-year in February, while housing starts fell by 42 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association said on Tuesday.
In January, home sales rose by 3 percent, while housing starts rose by 16 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.