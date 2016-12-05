BRIEF-Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information expects FY 2016 net profit to increase by 35 to 55 pct
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
(Adds CEO comment)
OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.8 percent in November compared to October, a real estate industry association said on Monday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 11.6 percent in November, down from 12.0 percent in October, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.1 percent in November from October.
The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates.
The year-on-year rise in prices will probably rebound in December to a level of about 12 percent, Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told a news conference.
The current high rates of construction will probably limit price growth in the time to come though, he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
Jan 27 Shenzhen Forms Syntron Information Co Ltd :
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia at tax event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. LIVECHAT-MARKE