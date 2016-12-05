(Adds CEO comment)

OSLO Dec 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose by 0.8 percent in November compared to October, a real estate industry association said on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 11.6 percent in November, down from 12.0 percent in October, Real Estate Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.1 percent in November from October.

The rapid growth in Norway's housing prices is widely seen as a factor reducing the chance of a cut in central bank interest rates.

The year-on-year rise in prices will probably rebound in December to a level of about 12 percent, Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told a news conference.

The current high rates of construction will probably limit price growth in the time to come though, he added.