BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate Holdings proposes disposal of 20.2 pct equity stake
* Proposed disposal of a 20.2 per cent. equity stake in Tripleone Somerset
OSLO Dec 9 Norwegian housing prices will probably rise by between 9 and 11 percent in 2017 as low interest rates continue to spur demand, a real estate industry association predicted on Friday.
The forecast was based on expected average prices next year compared to the average level for the current year, Real Estate Norway said.
The cost of buying a home in Norway has risen sharply in recent years, triggering fears among some analysts and policy makers of a bubble that could hurt the economy in the long run. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year