OSLO, March 23 (Reuters) -

** The rapid growth of housing prices in the Norwegian capital may be about to end, Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told Reuters on the sidelines of the association's annual conference on Thursday

** "We have seen signs of a change in character in the housing market in Oslo, with fewer people showing up to see houses for sale, and also less people bidding," he said

** Other Norwegian cities, such as Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim, have not seen a similar change of sentiment, he added

** Dreyer still expects to see month-on-month price growth in Oslo in March and April, but after that prices will probably level out

** The government recently tightened mortgage regulations nation-wide, and imposed particularly strict loan-to-value measures for the capital

** "Houses are still being sold, but we are about to return to a more normal situation in which not all houses are sold immediately regardless of price," Dreyer said

** Nation-wide prices rose by an average 13 pct year-on-year in February, while in Oslo prices were up 24 pct year-on-year (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)