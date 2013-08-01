* Sees annual price growth at 4-6 pct
* Risk of too much construction increased
* IMF, OECD have warned over housing bubble
(Adds detail)
OSLO, Aug 1 Norwegian house prices fell sharply
in July and a busy construction sector is likely to keep price
growth muted for the rest of the year, defusing the economy's
biggest risk, real estate industry associations said on
Thursday.
House prices fell 1.2 percent on the month in July,
according to seasonally adjusted data, reducing annual growth to
3.9 percent in July from 5.7 percent a month ago.
A red-hot housing market has been the top problem for
Norway's otherwise smooth-functioning economy for years, with
institutions from the IMF to the OECD warning that a bubble was
developing.
With property price and credit growth running at twice the
rate of income growth, the government introduced tighter
mortgage regulations and tougher capital rules for banks while
banks lifted mortgage rates for households.
"We expect prices to rebound in August then stay flat from
there on," Christian Vammervold Dreyer, the head of real estate
association EFF said.
"There is now a balance in supply and demand ... and if
there is a risk, it's too many homes being built," he said,
adding that annual house price growth is seen at 4 to 6 percent.
The construction sector has been unable to keep pace with
the country's immigration-fuelled population boom and built
fewer homes than needed for the past five years.
Norway's mainland economy excluding the lucrative oil sector
grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter while the euro zone
contracted. The central bank expects growth of 2.5 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Victoria Klesty; Editing by
John Stonestreet)