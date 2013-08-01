* Sees annual price growth at 4-6 pct

* Risk of too much construction increased

* IMF, OECD have warned over housing bubble (Adds detail)

OSLO, Aug 1 Norwegian house prices fell sharply in July and a busy construction sector is likely to keep price growth muted for the rest of the year, defusing the economy's biggest risk, real estate industry associations said on Thursday.

House prices fell 1.2 percent on the month in July, according to seasonally adjusted data, reducing annual growth to 3.9 percent in July from 5.7 percent a month ago.

A red-hot housing market has been the top problem for Norway's otherwise smooth-functioning economy for years, with institutions from the IMF to the OECD warning that a bubble was developing.

With property price and credit growth running at twice the rate of income growth, the government introduced tighter mortgage regulations and tougher capital rules for banks while banks lifted mortgage rates for households.

"We expect prices to rebound in August then stay flat from there on," Christian Vammervold Dreyer, the head of real estate association EFF said.

"There is now a balance in supply and demand ... and if there is a risk, it's too many homes being built," he said, adding that annual house price growth is seen at 4 to 6 percent.

The construction sector has been unable to keep pace with the country's immigration-fuelled population boom and built fewer homes than needed for the past five years.

Norway's mainland economy excluding the lucrative oil sector grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter while the euro zone contracted. The central bank expects growth of 2.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Victoria Klesty; Editing by John Stonestreet)