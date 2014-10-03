(Adds quotes, detail)
OSLO Oct 3 Norway house prices rose at the
fastest rate in more than a year in September and may climb even
faster in the coming months, a real estate lobby group said on
Friday.
On an annualised basis, prices rose 3.6 percent in
September, the fastest rate since August 2013, while seasonally
adjusted prices rose 0.7 percent from the previous month, Real
Estate Norway said.
"There's a solid price development, confirming the long-term
trend," Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer told
a news conference.
"We'll pass through the 5 percent (annualised) growth level
sometime during October and November. That I'm pretty certain
of," he added.
On an unadjusted basis prices fell by 0.1 percent in
September from August.
At the start of the year Real Estate Norway said it expected
prices to fall by 1-3 percent this year as regulators tightened
credit rules.
But the market unexpectedly rebounded as mortgage rates
declined and banks eased their lending guidelines slightly,
leading the association to abandon its full-year forecast in
July.
September sales volumes for existing homes hit a new high
for the month, and the number of transactions so far in 2014 is
at an all-time high, Real Estate Norway said.
"The combination of faster sales and fewer available units
will create pressure in the housing market," Dreyer said,
calling for caution on the part of both banks and property
buyers.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)