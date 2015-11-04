OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian house prices fell in
October for the first time since July as tumbling oil prices
hurt the economy, a real estate industry association said on
Wednesday, a day before the central bank announces its latest
interest rate decision.
House prices fell 0.1 percent in October from September on a
seasonally adjusted basis, Real Estate Norway said, adding that
it was the weakest October in terms of house sales since 2010.
Soaring house prices have previously been a source of
concern for the central bank, which cut rates in September to a
record low to support a slowing economy and said it could cut
them again in the next 12 months.
"We see a sharp turnaround in the housing market. The
downturn in the Norwegian economy is now having an impact on the
housing market," Real Estate Norway Chairman Leif Laugen said.
The annual rate of house price growth eased to 5.6 percent
in October from 6.9 percent the month before, the association
said. On an unadjusted basis, house prices fell by 1.2 percent
month-on-month.
Analysts polled by Reuters all expect Norges Bank, the
central bank, to keep its main rate unchanged at a record-low
0.75 percent on Thursday, although most expect another cut by
March at the latest.
Real Estate Norway Chief Executive Christian Dreyer said he
expected house price developments to remain moderate this year,
forecasting a further slowdown in the annual rate of price
growth by the end of 2015.
"The housing market is then yet another indicator pointing
in the direction of the mainland economy developing
significantly weaker than Norges Bank has assumed,"
Handelsbanken economist Kari Due-Andresen wrote in a research
note.
Handelsbanken does not expect an interest rate cut on
Thursday as it said the central bank "never moves on an interest
rate meeting that is not backed up by a monetary policy report
unless a big shock has hit the economy".
"We do, however, expect signals in the press release
indicating that a cut could come in December or even that a cut
was discussed at this weeks meeting," Due-Andresen said.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Stine Jacobsen,
editing by Alister Doyle)