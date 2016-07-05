(Adds quote, detail)
OSLO, July 5 Norwegian seasonally adjusted
housing prices rose by 0.8 percent to a new record high in June
and the country's housing boom is set to continue in the coming
months, a real estate industry association said in a statement
on Tuesday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.3 percent in June,
unchanged from the year-on-year rate seen in May, Real Estate
Norway said. Unadjusted prices rose by 0.2 percent in June from
May, it added.
The first half of the year saw the strongest price growth
since 2009, the association said, adding it now expects a seven
to eight percent rise on average in 2016, up from a previous
estimate laid out in December of three to five percent growth.
"We've underestimated the forceful combination of a low
supply of homes and record low interest rates," Real Estate
Norway said.
Norway's central bank in March cut its key policy rate to
0.5 percent and said in June it may continue to lower the cost
of borrowing to combat lower inflation and an oil-driven
downturn in parts of the Norwegian economy.
The data from Real Estate Norway was published well ahead of
the scheduled 0900 GMT (1100 CET) release time.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)