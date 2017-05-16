OSLO May 16 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 32 percent year-on-year in April while housing starts fell by 27 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Tuesday.

The year-on-year comparison was negatively affected by the Easter break, the NHBA said, as the holiday in 2016 took place in March while in 2017 it happened in April.

In March, homes sales rose by 9 percent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts rose 58 percent.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 8 percent from last year while housing starts are up 16 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)