OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

In April, homes sales fell by 32 percent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts fell 27 percent.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 8 percent from last year while housing starts are up 11 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)