BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
OSLO, June 15 The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 9 percent year-on-year in May while housing starts fell by 5 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.
In April, homes sales fell by 32 percent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts fell 27 percent.
So far this year the sale of new homes is down 8 percent from last year while housing starts are up 11 percent. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21