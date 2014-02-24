OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian house prices will be stable or slightly lower over the next two years and will not fall dramatically, Rune Bjerke, chief executive of DNB, Norway's biggest bank, said on Monday.

"The underlying fact is that prices will be stable over the next 1-2 years ... They will not increase but they will not dramatically decline either," Bjerke told Reuters after a meeting the Norwegian Prime Minister and finance minister.

"It might be a year or two with pretty stable, or slightly lower, house prices." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys Fouche; editing by Andrew Roche)