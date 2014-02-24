BRIEF-Takara Leben to retire 1.58 pct stake of shares
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
OSLO Feb 24 Norwegian house prices will be stable or slightly lower over the next two years and will not fall dramatically, Rune Bjerke, chief executive of DNB, Norway's biggest bank, said on Monday.
"The underlying fact is that prices will be stable over the next 1-2 years ... They will not increase but they will not dramatically decline either," Bjerke told Reuters after a meeting the Norwegian Prime Minister and finance minister.
"It might be a year or two with pretty stable, or slightly lower, house prices." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Gwladys Fouche; editing by Andrew Roche)
* Says it plans to retire 1.58 percent stake of common shares (2 million shares), on March 27
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Azerbaijani Banking Sector - Pressure from Currency Moves Persists https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/895587 MOSCOW/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Currency devaluation continues to weigh on Azerbaijani banks and they face continued capital shortfalls due to weak asset quality, high dollarisation and currency mismatches, Fitch Ratings said at its sixth annual conference on Azerbaijan in Baku today. Fitch ex
March 16 Lushang Property Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/nYK8By Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)