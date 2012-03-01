Electronics retailer hhgregg could file for bankruptcy next month-Bbg
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
OSLO, March 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices were unchanged in February compared to January, real estate industry associations reported on Thursday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.0 percent in February, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.
Unadjusted prices rose by 0.5 percent in February from January. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
Feb 24 Appliances and electronics retailer hhgregg Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy as soon as next month, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.