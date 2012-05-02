OSLO May 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.9 percent in April compared to March, real estate industry associations reported on Wednesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 8.5 percent in April, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 1.5 percent in April from March. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)