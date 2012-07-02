BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group announces organizational changes
* Says plans to expand its specialty business, leveraging its existing capabilities in U.S. and internationally
OSLO, July 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.9 percent in June compared to May, real estate industry associations reported on Monday, and raised their estimate for this year's housing price development.
On a year-on-year basis, prices increased 7.7 percent in June, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.
The real estate brokers now expect housing prices to rise 7-8 percent this year, compared to the earlier estimate of a 4-6 percent increase.
Unadjusted prices was unchanged in June from May. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Fy net banking income 4.99 billion euros ($5.28 billion) versus 4.78 billion euros year ago
* FY recurrent net profit group share 347.4 million euros ($367.38 million) versus 349.2 million euros year ago