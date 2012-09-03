OSLO, Sept 3 (Aug) - Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.7 percent in August compared to July, real estate industry associations reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 8.1 percent in August, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices grew by 2.9 percent in August from July. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)