OSLO, Sept 13 Norwegian housing construction is rising but not fast enough and more construction was needed as population growth is outpacing construction growth for the fifth straight year, Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

"Construction has been rising but not enough and there is a need to accelerate home building," Olsen told a forum. "House prices can not grow forever, there is going to be a correction at some point." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)