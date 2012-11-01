UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
OSLO Nov 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.7 percent in October compared to September, real estate industry associations reported on Thursday. On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.6 percent in October, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.
Unadjusted prices fell by 0.4 percent in October from September. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts