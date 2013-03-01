OSLO, March 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 0.5 percent in February compared to January, real estate industry associations reported on Friday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 8.5 percent in February, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.7 percent in February from January. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)