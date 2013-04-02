OSLO, April 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell 0.2 percent in March compared to February, real estate industry associations reported on Tuesday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 7.0 percent in March, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 0.1 percent in March from February.

"We don't see any effects of Easter on the sales volumes, which indicates that prices are levelling out," the agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, Writing by Victoria Klesty)