OSLO Aug 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell 1.2 percent in July compared to June, real estate industry associations reported on Thursday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 3.9 percent in July, slowing from 5.7 percent a month ago, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices fell by 2.1 percent in July from June. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Victoria Klesty)