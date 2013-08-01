BRIEF-Zhejiang Furun's unit to invest 145 mln yuan to set up insurance JV with partners
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
OSLO Aug 1 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices fell 1.2 percent in July compared to June, real estate industry associations reported on Thursday.
On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 3.9 percent in July, slowing from 5.7 percent a month ago, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.
Unadjusted prices fell by 2.1 percent in July from June. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Victoria Klesty)
* Says unit plans to invest 145 million yuan ($20.97 million) to set up insurance jv with partners
* Says of a probable delay in filing of its 2016 audited accounts with Nigerian Stock Exchange
March 10 Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed earlier losses on Friday, after market sentiment was hit by a slide in oil prices, with traders turning their attention to a near certain U.S. rate hike next week.