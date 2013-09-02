OSLO, Sept 2 Norwegian seasonally adjusted housing prices rose 1.1 percent in August compared to July, real estate industry associations reported on Monday.

On a year-on-year basis, prices rose by 3.9 percent in August, in line with the annual growth rate in July, the association of real estate agents (NEF) and the association of real estate agency firms (NFF) said.

Unadjusted prices rose by 2.4 percent in August from July. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)