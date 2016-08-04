OSLO Aug 4 The sale of new Norwegian homes rose by 42 percent year-on-year in June, while housing starts fell by 13 percent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association said on Thursday.

In May, home sales rose by 14 percent from the same month of 2015, while housing starts rose by 29 percent. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)